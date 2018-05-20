VDOT: Route 30 closed near Kings Dominion due to washout - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VDOT: Route 30 closed near Kings Dominion due to washout

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Route 30 west is closed near Kings Dominion due to a washout, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

