Heather Sullivan throws out first pitch at Flying Squirrels game

Heather Sullivan threw out the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

The Flying Squirrels lost on Sunday to the Harrisburg Senators 8-2, but it was still a great day to be at the ballpark because it finally stopped raining.

Anchor Heather Sullivan had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the game. Since she has never pitched before, she had to take lessons for the last few weeks.

The pitch went a little to the right, but it was not as bad as 50 Cent's infamous pitch into the crowd, which was her goal.

It was also first responder's day at the game, so thank you to all of the first responders out there.

