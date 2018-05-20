Jimenez holds on to win Regions Tradition for first major - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jimenez holds on to win Regions Tradition for first major

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition on Sunday for his first senior major title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory.

Jimenez held or shared the lead after every round, taking a three-shot edge into the final round at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The Spaniard finished at 19-under 269 for his fifth PGA Tour Champions victory.

Steve Stricker, Joe Durant and Gene Sauers tied for second.

It was the third time Jimenez had entered the final round of a senior major with at least a share of the lead but the first one he has pulled out. He tied for third at the 2016 Senior British Open and for second at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open.

Durant and Sauers finished with matching 69s, and Stricker shot 70.

