7th Annual Jazz Inside Out set for June 8

Talton Manning will be performing at the 7th Annual Jazz Inside Out. (Source: Virginia Higher Education Fund)

The 7th Annual Jazz Inside Out is set for June 8 and will feature a night of comedy, live jazz, and dancing to raise scholarship funds for Richmond-area students.

CLICK HERE: More information about the event.

The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Country Club, located at 3700 Cogbill Road in Richmond. Social entrepreneur Kelli Lemon will host the event.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12