Final round of Byron Nelson starts after 4-hour rain delay

Final round of Byron Nelson starts after 4-hour rain delay

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A lone fan stands along the course using an umbrella to shield himself from the rain during the rain-suspended final round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A lone fan stands along the course using an umbrella to shield himself from the rain during the rain-suspended final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Dallas, Texas.

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - The final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson has started after a four-hour rain delay.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth, trailing co-leaders Marc Leishman and Aaron Wise by 10 shots, was in the first group off the first tee. Threesomes were going off both nines Sunday at the new Trinity Forest course south of downtown Dallas.

The Nelson is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a return to Dallas after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving.

PGA Tour officials are hopeful of completing the round without any more delays.

The 21-year-old Wise, who was at 17 under, is looking for his first tour victory in his rookie season. Leishman is a three-time tour winner who opened with a career-best 61 and set a 36-hole Nelson record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

