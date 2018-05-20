International military company to be based in New Hampshire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

International military company to be based in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A multinational company that develops and builds equipment for military use worldwide is choosing Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as its U.S. headquarters.

Revision Military will be opening its offices at Pease International Tradeport.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says the move proves that New Hampshire's business climate is improving.

The company's CEO says it will be looking to hire dozens of engineers, technicians, manufacturing experts and program managers in the area. The company employs over 400 people and has locations across the globe.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Britain basks in royal wedding afterglow; grave gets bouquet

    Britain basks in royal wedding afterglow; grave gets bouquet

    Sunday, May 20 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-05-20 06:51:22 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:12:01 GMT
    (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP). The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted...(Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP). The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted...

    The newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are not immediately going on honeymoon.

    More >>

    The newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are not immediately going on honeymoon.

    More >>

  • 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:11:40 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-20 19:04:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:19:45 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-20 18:44:15 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly