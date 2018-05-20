Henrico sports complex renamed 'Glover Park'

Richard Glover died in 2017 after serving for 29 years as a Henrico County supervisor. (Source: Henrico County)

A sports complex in Henrico was named in honor of the longtime supervisor from the Brookland District, Dick Glover.

The complex on Greenwood Road will now be known as "Glover Park."

Dick Glover died in February 2017, shortly after he started his 29th year of service as Brookland's supervisor.

His son, Joe, was at the ceremony on Sunday and talked about his father's passion for sports.

"My dad loved youth sports, and he loved bringing families together. It will be great over the years to see how this park impacts lives in this community," said Joe Glover.

"Mr. Glover had a passion for our county, the Brookland District, all things planning and zoning, and youth athletics," said County Manager John A. Vithoulkas. "He was driven by his faith and his commitment to his family. He demanded much from us, and we are all better public servants because of him."

Considered one of the most knowledgeable leaders around, Glover served in the Navy when he reached the age of 18 before moving to Richmond with the intent of studying pharmacy at the Medical College of Virginia. He instead enrolled in a business program at Richmond Professional Institute, which is now Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dick Glover also held positions on many national, statewide and regional governmental organizations, including the National Association of Counties’ Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee, the Virginia Association of Counties’ Economic Development and Planning Steering Committee and the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission.

The park opened in February 2018 and is used for sports like soccer, football, and lacrosse.

