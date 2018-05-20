Father drives into restaurant, killing two, including daughter in Gaston County

A man has been arrested after crashing a car into a restaurant in Gaston County Sunday afternoon killing two people, including his daughter, and injuring several others.

The incident happened around noon in the 800 block of N. 14th Street at the Surf and Turf restaurant.

When officers arrived they identified several customers in the restaurant who were injured after they were struck by the car.

Two of the people died and the other people were taken to area hospitals where they were being treated for their injuries.

The Gaston County Sheriff says one of the victims, 26-year-old Katelyn Self, worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office and had been with the department for four years.

The driver was identified as Roger Self, Katelyn's father.

Roger Self appeared before the Gaston County magistrate on two charges of first degree murder Sunday evening.

He was held without bond and will make first appearance Monday afternoon.

Preliminary information and evidence indicated that he intentionally drove the car into the restaurant.

A family member says Roger Self made a reservation at the Surf and Turf Lodge

Sources say he came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.

CMPD indicated that the incident was domestic related and that officials were not looking for any other suspects.

Roger Self owned Southeastern Loss Management, Inc, located on Oakland Street in Dallas. Records show it has been owned since 1989.

The other deceased victim has not yet been identified.

CMPD and Gastonia Fire Department assisted Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Bessemer City Police Department at 704-466-4985.

