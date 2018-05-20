Father accused of intentionally driving into Gaston Co restaurant, killing daughter, injuring several others

A man has been charged with murder after he reportedly crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday afternoon, ultimately killing two people, including his daughter, and injuring several others.

The incident happened around noon at the Street at the Surf and Turf restaurant located on North 14th Street in Bessemer City.

According to preliminary information gathered at the scene, Roger Self intentionally drove the car into the restaurant, officials said. The crash injured several customers in the restaurant and killed two others.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office says one of the victims, identified as 26-year-old Katelyn Self, worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office and had been with the department for four years. She was Roger Self's daughter, officials said.

Several people were taken to area hospitals.

Roger Self appeared before the Gaston County magistrate and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond and will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

A family member said Roger Self allegedly made a reservation at the Surf and Turf Lodge the day before the incident occurred. On Sunday, Roger Self reportedly came into the restaurant with his family then got up and left, sources say. That's when he then allegedly drove his car into the building.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the incident was domestic related and that officials were not looking for any other suspects.

Roger Self owned Southeastern Loss Management, Inc, located on Oakland Street in Dallas. Records show he has owned the business since 1989.

Family says Roger Self was struggling with mental heath and depression. The other deceased victim has not yet been identified.

CMPD and the Gastonia Fire Department assisted Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Bessemer City Police Department at 704-466-4985.

