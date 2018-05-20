Sweden beats Switzerland to retain world ice hockey title

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Nick Bonino of the United States, above left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Alec Martinez of the United States, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Connor McDavid during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhag...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against Anders Lee of the United States during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denm...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider, above, and Alex Debrincat of the United States celebrate after scoring during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denma...

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Chris Kreider of the United States, right, scores his side's first goal to Canada's goalie Curtis McElhinney during the Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Canada and the United States at the Royal are...

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title.

Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give Sweden a third world title in six years, and 11th overall.

Sweden won all 10 matches at the tournament.

Switzerland finished runner-up for the third time after 2013 and 1935. It has never won.

Gustav Nyquist wristed a shot from the slot high into the net for Sweden to answer the Swiss opening goal by Nino Niederreiter.

Timo Meier scored a second period power play goal to restore the one-goal advantage for Switzerland in the second.

Mika Zibanejad equalized on a power play from the point, forcing overtime.

