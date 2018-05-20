Results are in for Dominion Energy Riverrock races

Over 150 people competed in several Dominion Energy Riverrock events, and the results are in.

In the Belle Isle Blitz 5k, Emmett Saulnier, of Richmond, came in first with a time of 19 minutes and 54 seconds, followed by Alexander Hinton, of Washington, D.C., with a time of 21 minutes and 14 seconds, and Ian Chavis, of Richmond, with 21 minutes and 52 seconds.

On the women's side, Sadie Sandifer, of Chesterfield, came in first with a time of 22 minutes and 57 seconds, followed Sarabeth Jones, of Richmond, with a time of 24 minutes and 29 seconds, and Hannah Moyer, of Richmond, with a time of 28 minutes and 2 seconds.

In the James River Scramble 10k Trail Run on Saturday, former Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k winners Silas Frantz, of Richmond, and Rachel Ward, of Charlottesville, took first place in the men's and women's races. Frantz finished with a time of 31 minutes and 37 seconds, while Ward finished with a time of 37 minutes and 5 seconds.

Ward also won the Scramble in 2017.

Cooper Salade, of Richmond, won the Sierra Nevada Down River Paddle on the men's side by clocking in at 22 minutes and 53 seconds. He was followed by David Fary, who finished the race in 23 minutes and 3 seconds, and Isaac Hull, who finished the race 52 seconds after Fary.

On the women's side, Carrie Hood finished in 24 minutes and 21 seconds, followed by Caitlin McSorley, who finished in 30 minutes and 39 seconds, and Alex Barrett, who finished in 30 minutes and 47 seconds.

Participants started at Pony Pasture and raced down to Reedy Creek.

Both the Sierra Nevada Down River Paddle and the Belle Isle Blitz 5k were new events at this year's Dominion Energy Riverrock.

