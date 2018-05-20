Organization hosts active assailant readiness training in wake of school shootings

An organization will be hosting an active assailant readiness training in the wake of two school shootings. (Source: RNN)

An organization will be hosting an active assailant readiness training in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in February and the Santa Fe shooting in May.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at ACAC Fitness & Wellness Short Pump, located at 2201 Old Brick Road, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The training, held by Trident Shield, will feature events everyone can participate in. Attendees will learn skills, such as effective basic self-defense techniques, room barricading, disabling a firearm, improvised weapons, and what to do when law enforcement arrives.

Attendees will learn concepts, such as how to avoid preventable violent incidents, common sense techniques, mindset and skills, situational awareness, active planning, and how to champion active threat training in your community- church, workplace, or school.

The event is organized by Jason Perry, who previously served as a U.S. Navy SEAL and Boston SWAT officer, and his wife, Lauren.

