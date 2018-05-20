Bicyclist struck by car in South Richmond

A bicyclist was struck in the 2400 block of Commerce Road. (Source: RNN)

A bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond's southside.

It all unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of Commerce Road.

The bicyclist had life-threatening injuries at the time, but police are now saying the person is in stable condition.

Part of the road was closed for several hours as police investigated, but everything is now back open.

The driver was not charged in the incident.

