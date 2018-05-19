LEADING OFF: Ohtani takes mound, Romo starts again for Rays

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill, center, looks at his finger with home plate umpire Kerwin Danley and others, during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, tosses a ball in the air as he warms up prior to a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

By The Associated Press



A look at what's happening around the majors today:

OHTANI TIME

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches at home against Tampa Bay. He's 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts, and struck out 11 Twins in his last outing. The 23-year-old rookie is hitting .321 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 84 at-bats.

STARTING A NEW TREND?

Veteran reliever Sergio Romo, who made his first big league start Saturday night, will start for the second straight day for Tampa Bay. It's an unusual move by manager Kevin Cash, who liked the idea of the righty Romo going against the Angels' right-handed hitters at the top of the lineup this weekend. The bold experiment paid off big-time when Romo struck out Zack Cozart, Mike Trout and Justin Upton on 18 pitches to begin the bottom of the first at Anaheim.

That was the only inning Romo pitched after 588 relief appearances in a row. Cash says Romo will throw one or two innings in his return as a starter.

NOT AGAIN

The Dodgers will see how Rich Hill is feeling, a day after the lefty starter lasted just two pitches at Washington. Hill was pulled in the first inning with a recurrence of the blister problem that has already put him on the disabled list twice this season. Television close-ups showed a broken and bloody fingernail on Hill's left middle finger. Blisters have plagued the 38-year-old Hill for the past several seasons. "Unfortunately, I don't have answers at this time for the blister issue," Hill said.

HE'S BACK

Clay Buchholz will be brought up from Triple-A to start for Arizona, the first big league appearance for the 33-year-old since he tore the flexor tendon in his right forearm pitching for Philadelphia on April 11, 2017. He got hurt against the Mets and now he'll be starting against them at Citi Field.

ONCE MORE

Yu Darvish tries again to post his first win since signing a $126 million, six-year game contract with the Cubs. The 31-year-old righty came off the disabled list this week after being out with the flu, then exited after four innings because of cramping in his calf. Darvish is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA in seven starts going into this game at Cincinnati.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.