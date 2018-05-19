Henrico drug court reaches milestone at graduation

Since the program was implemented, 606 people participated in the program. Ten people graduated on Friday, which brought the total number of graduates to 206.More >>
During some of the breaks from the rain on Saturday, many people got the chance to assess some of the damage over the past several days of severe weather.More >>
A woman was rescued from her car as water quickly flooded it on Gayton Road near Monmouth around 6 a.m. Friday.More >>
Old Otterdale Road is flooded in both directions; one area of the road that is very low-lying is completely submerged in water.More >>
A sports complex on Greenwood Road that opened this February is being named Glover Park in honor of Richard Glover.More >>
