Henrico drug court reaches milestone at graduation

Over 200 people have completed the program since it started in 2003. (Source: Pixabay)

A Henrico drug court reached a milestone at its graduation on Friday.

The Henrico County Adult Drug Treatment Court's 200th graduate completed the program, which started in 2003.

Henrico Circuit Court judges established the program to look "for ways to break the cycle of individuals with alcohol and drug problems reappearing before the court," a spokesperson said in a press release.

Since the program was implemented, 606 people participated in the program. Ten people graduated on Friday, which brought the total number of graduates to 206.

Participation in the program is voluntary, but it must be approved by the commonwealth's attorney.

"The program provides intensive treatment, close supervision, and counseling for at least 12 months, allowing participants to address their addictions, secure jobs, care for family members and satisfy court-ordered financial obligations," a spokesperson said.

Those who have completed a drug court program are less likely to re-offend than someone who went through the regular criminal justice program, according to a 2012 report by the National Center for State Courts.

The graduation was held at Henrico Circuit Court, located at 4301 East Parham Road.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12