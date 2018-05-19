Rainfall damages popular Henrico recreation center

During some of the breaks from the rain on Saturday, many people got the chance to assess some of the damage over the past several days of severe weather.

From Richmond to Henrico and Chesterfield, heavy rains continued to pound Central Virginia well into Saturday.

Flood Watch Warnings continued for the Greater Richmond area, which has seen the most rain over the past several days.

High standing waters were the cause of many submerged vehicles in water rescues Friday and there were even reports of major tree damage from the supersaturated soil.

One of the hardest hit businesses was the Tuckahoe Village Recreation Center in Henrico.

While it's clear from a watermark that the water levels have greatly decreased since Friday, on Saturday, half of the recreation center's parking lot, in addition to a tennis court, remains submerged in murky water from an overflowing Tuckahoe River

But the real damage lays beyond the center doors.

"This pool was all cleaned and ready to go to open Memorial Day weekend, but now we have this," said Rick Van Auker, manager of Tuckahoe Village Recreation Center.

The pool has been stained brown from the rising river. At one point, the water spilling over the pool deck.

"I was walking in water past my knees where I'm standing right now," said Van Auker.

Van Auker and his assistant Lennart Stromberg found that the electrical outlets remained undamaged, but the motors for the pool's pump were lost in from the flood waters.

"It would be nice if we could have somebody like the fire department come in and pump out a third of the water out of the pool to help us clean the water," said Van Auker.

"It's a sad image, but a lot of elbow grease will fix this up," said Stromberg, who is the assistant manager of Tuckahoe Recreation Center.

As Rick and many others try to assess the damage, the reality remains that the rain fall isn't over yet, with the storms expected to continue thoughout the week.

