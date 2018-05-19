The Latest: Allmendinger, Elliott advance to All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR All-Star race (all times local):
6:56 p.m.
A.J. Allmendinger edged Chase Elliott and Erik Jones to win the final 10-lap shootout of the Open and earn a spot in the NASCAR All-Star race.
It is the second time Allmendinger has won the Open.
He used a nifty blocking move on Jones on the final lap and held on to win to advance for a shot at $1 million.
"We were either crashing or I was going to win this thing," Allmendinger said.
He joins Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez, who won the first two stages of the Open.
It wasn't all bad news for Elliott. Shortly after the race he learned he advanced to the All-Star race by virtue of the winning the fan vote. Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez won the first two stages of the Open and will also be in the 21-car field.
___
6:37 p.m.
Daniel Suarez has joined Alex Bowman in qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star race.
Suarez won the second stage of the Open and will have a shot at the $1 million first place prize. Bowman won the first stage.
"I'm happy to be in the big show one more time," Suarez said.
The winner of the third and final stage of the Open - a 10-lap shootout - will also advance to the All-Star race. The final spot in the 21-car field will be filled by the winner of the fan vote.
___
6:34 p.m.
Alex Bowman has won the first stage of the Open on Saturday night to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race.
Three other drivers will advance to the All-Star race - two more from the Open and another who wins the fan vote - to fill out the field of 21 drivers racing for the $1 million first place price.
"I will take it for sure," Bowman said. "It means a lot to all of these guys to be a part of that."
Bowman, racing in his No. 88 Chevy, edged Erik Jones to capture the first of three stages.
___
