The Latest: Allmendinger, Elliott advance to All-Star race - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Allmendinger, Elliott advance to All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR All-Star race (all times local):

6:56 p.m.

A.J. Allmendinger edged Chase Elliott and Erik Jones to win the final 10-lap shootout of the Open and earn a spot in the NASCAR All-Star race.

It is the second time Allmendinger has won the Open.

He used a nifty blocking move on Jones on the final lap and held on to win to advance for a shot at $1 million.

"We were either crashing or I was going to win this thing," Allmendinger said.

He joins Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez, who won the first two stages of the Open.

It wasn't all bad news for Elliott. Shortly after the race he learned he advanced to the All-Star race by virtue of the winning the fan vote. Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez won the first two stages of the Open and will also be in the 21-car field.

___

6:37 p.m.

Daniel Suarez has joined Alex Bowman in qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star race.

Suarez won the second stage of the Open and will have a shot at the $1 million first place prize. Bowman won the first stage.

"I'm happy to be in the big show one more time," Suarez said.

The winner of the third and final stage of the Open - a 10-lap shootout - will also advance to the All-Star race. The final spot in the 21-car field will be filled by the winner of the fan vote.

___

6:34 p.m.

Alex Bowman has won the first stage of the Open on Saturday night to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race.

Three other drivers will advance to the All-Star race - two more from the Open and another who wins the fan vote - to fill out the field of 21 drivers racing for the $1 million first place price.

"I will take it for sure," Bowman said. "It means a lot to all of these guys to be a part of that."

Bowman, racing in his No. 88 Chevy, edged Erik Jones to capture the first of three stages.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds

    A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds

    Saturday, May 19 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-19 06:11:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-05-20 00:34:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he greets crowds in Windsor, near London, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he greets crowds in Windsor, near London, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May...
    The big day is finally here: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to wed at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.More >>
    The big day is finally here: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to wed at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.More >>

  • Oprah to Idris: Celebrities spice up royal wedding

    Oprah to Idris: Celebrities spice up royal wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:26:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-05-20 00:31:52 GMT
    (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). George Clooney, center left, greets Serena Williams in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018. In the foreground are Amal Clooney...(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). George Clooney, center left, greets Serena Williams in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018. In the foreground are Amal Clooney...
    No heads of government were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony, but celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Idris Elba had starring roles.More >>
    No heads of government were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony, but celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Idris Elba had starring roles.More >>

  • Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:22:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-05-20 00:29:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...
    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>
    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly