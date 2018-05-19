Free tickets to Colonial Williamsburg available for military members during Memorial Day weekend

Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.More >>
Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.More >>
Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.More >>
Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Colonial Williamsburg is honoring active duty, retired military members, veterans, and members of the National Guard during the Memorial Day weekend with free admission tickets.More >>
Colonial Williamsburg is honoring active duty, retired military members, veterans, and members of the National Guard during the Memorial Day weekend with free admission tickets.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>