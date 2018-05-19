Free tickets to Colonial Williamsburg available for military members during Memorial Day weekend

Colonial Williamsburg is honoring active duty, retired military members, veterans, and National Guard members during the Memorial Day weekend with free admission tickets. (Source: Colonial Williamsburg/Facebook)

Colonial Williamsburg is honoring active duty, retired military members, veterans, and members of the National Guard during the Memorial Day weekend with free admission tickets. The Home Depot Foundation provided the Honoring Service to America program with a grant to make this happen.

The free tickets are also available for military members’ spouses and children.

