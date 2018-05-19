Basketball great Bill Russell released from hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Basketball great Bill Russell released from hospital

SEATTLE (AP) - NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell has been released from a Seattle hospital after an overnight stay for an unknown condition.

Russell confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that he went to the hospital late Friday. He doesn't say why.

Russell says in the light-hearted message, "As my wife likes to remind me, I don't drink enough."

He thanked fans for their concern and appeared to dismiss reports that the hospital visit was due to heart troubles.

Russell says in the message that his friends "know I don't have a heart to give me trouble."

The hospitalization was initially reported by TMZ, which said it was for dehydration.

The 84-year-old basketball great was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975.

He was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and won five NBA MVP awards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Royal newlyweds to spend night in Windsor Castle

    The Latest: Royal newlyweds to spend night in Windsor Castle

    Saturday, May 19 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-05-19 07:20:42 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:21:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Royal fans waiting at the barriers cheer ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Royal fans waiting at the barriers cheer ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after camping overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.More >>
    Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after camping overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.More >>

  • Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:22:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:11:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...
    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>
    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>

  • Love and fire: Text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

    Love and fire: Text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:31:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:08:28 GMT
    (UK Pool/Sky News via AP). In this frame from video, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry speaks during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, M...(UK Pool/Sky News via AP). In this frame from video, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry speaks during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, M...
    Text of the Most Rev. Michael Curry's sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >>
    Text of the Most Rev. Michael Curry's sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly