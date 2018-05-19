Freight train derails in Alexandria; no injuries reported

A total of 30 cars derailed in Alexandria early Saturday morning, according to authorities. (Source: Alexandria Fire-EMS)

Authorities say a total of 30 cars derailed in Alexandria just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident happened near Floyd Street and Wheeler Avenue in the city's Seminary Hill neighborhood.

All crew members on the train have been accounted for, and there were no injuries.

The freight train was carrying 167 cars, according to Alexandria Fire-EMS. The Washington Post says 91 were loaded and 76 were empty.

Firefighters at the scene say the train was not carrying hazardous cargo, and they have not identified any spills or leaks. Fire officials say CSX and the NTSB are conducting an extensive investigation.

There is no word on what caused the cars to derail.

