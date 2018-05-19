Company says no workers missing in Texas plant explosion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Company says no workers missing in Texas plant explosion

HOUSTON (AP) - A company says it has accounted for all of its workers at a chemical plant near Houston where an explosion happened.

Kuraray America Eval says in a news release that six people at the plant in Pasadena were being treated Saturday for non-life threatening injuries and all of the approximately 250 workers at the site have been accounted for. It says the fire is out and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities earlier reported that 20 workers were injured and one was missing.

HCA Healthcare spokesman Sean Burnett says seven people were treated for "non-critical" injuries at the company's two hospitals, including one who was treated and released.

A spokeswoman for Kuraray and the fire marshal did not immediately return phone messages seeking further information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: What a ride! Couple drives off in classic Jaguar

    The Latest: What a ride! Couple drives off in classic Jaguar

    Saturday, May 19 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-05-19 07:20:42 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-19 18:55:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Royal fans waiting at the barriers cheer ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Royal fans waiting at the barriers cheer ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after camping overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.More >>
    Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after camping overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.More >>

  • Love and fire: Text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

    Love and fire: Text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:31:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-19 18:55:10 GMT
    (UK Pool/Sky News via AP). In this frame from video, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry speaks during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, M...(UK Pool/Sky News via AP). In this frame from video, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry speaks during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, M...
    Text of the Most Rev. Michael Curry's sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >>
    Text of the Most Rev. Michael Curry's sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.More >>

  • Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller designs Markle's sleek dress

    Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller designs Markle's sleek dress

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:53:14 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-19 18:55:02 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP). Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.(Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP). Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    British designer Clare Waight Keller is behind the silk boat-necked gown worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the flower-bedecked nave of St. George's Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry.More >>
    British designer Clare Waight Keller is behind the silk boat-necked gown worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the flower-bedecked nave of St. George's Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly