Quarterback Johnny Manziel signs with CFL club

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) - Johnny Manziel is heading to the Canadian Football League, the latest move for the Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL career was a bust with the Cleveland Browns.

The quarterback said on Twitter on Saturday he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Manziel's last pro football game came at the end of the 2015 season. As he tries to rebuild his career, he joins a team coached by June Jones, a former NFL and college coach.

Manziel was drafted out of Texas A&M by the Browns in the first round in 2014. He threw as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes during his two seasons.

In 2016, a domestic assault charge against Manziel in Dallas was dismissed after he took anger management course and participated in the NFL's substance-abuse program. In a recent interview, he said he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking.

