Sweden crushes US to reach ice hockey worlds final

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Sweden strode into the final of the ice hockey world championship by crushing the United States 6-0 on Saturday.

The defending champion set up a gold medal game on Sunday against Canada or Switzerland.

The Swedes set up the victory with three goals in three minutes and seven seconds midway through the second period.

They are going for their third title on six years.

Viktor Arvidsson led Sweden with two goals.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, the U.S. had a four-minute power play but allowed a short-handed goal by Magnus Paajarvi, who scored on a rebound after goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped Mikael Backlund on a breakaway.

Patric Hornqvist stretched the lead to 3-0 on a power play, and Sweden underlined its control when Mattias Janmark made it 4-0 just 11 seconds later.

Arvidsson added his second into an empty net in the final period, and Adrian Kempe finished it off with the sixth. Sweden earned its ninth win from nine games in this championship.

The U.S. pressured in the opening period, outshooting Sweden 16-8. But it was the Swedes who went ahead. Arvidsson knocked in a loose puck in the crease following a shot from above the right circle by Filip Forsberg.

U.S. captain Patrick Kane, the overall scoring leader, failed to register a point for the first time in the championship.

