Tractor-trailer crash slows Saturday morning commute

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with Walgreens to offer no-cost Hepatitis C testing at 10 pharmacies across the state.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with Walgreens to offer no-cost Hepatitis C testing at 10 pharmacies across the state.More >>
The Virginia House of Delegates plans to reconvene next week in hopes of being able to finalize a state budget.More >>
The Virginia House of Delegates plans to reconvene next week in hopes of being able to finalize a state budget.More >>
A Virginia man has been charged with lying to federal authorities after they say he made up a story about being kidnapped, drugged and held against his will by members of a motorcycle gang.More >>
A Virginia man has been charged with lying to federal authorities after they say he made up a story about being kidnapped, drugged and held against his will by members of a motorcycle gang.More >>
Virginia game officials are making a concentrated effort to prevent the spread of a fatal disease in deer.More >>
Virginia game officials are making a concentrated effort to prevent the spread of a fatal disease in deer.More >>
Around 600 people are attending St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.More >>
Around 600 people are attending St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
The school was holding an evening graduation ceremony across the street, according to local media.More >>
The school was holding an evening graduation ceremony across the street, according to local media.More >>
A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.More >>
A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.More >>