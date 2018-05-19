Nadal beats Djokovic in Rome semifinals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nadal beats Djokovic in Rome semifinals

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) - Rafael Nadal was challenged in the first set by Novak Djokovic before pulling away for a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win to reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.

In their 51st meeting but first in more than a year, Nadal's court coverage eventually proved too much to handle for Djokovic, who is still regaining his form from a persistent right elbow injury.

Nadal's opponent in Sunday's final will be defending champion Alexander Zverev or Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic.

In the women's tournament, Elina Svitolina returned to the final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Kontaveit.

Aiming for the third successful title defense in her career, Svitolina will face top-ranked Simona Halep or three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova.

This is the last major warmup before the French Open starts next weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal ceremony weds cultures

    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:22:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:04:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...
    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>
    Guess who's coming to Windsor? Royal wedding blends black, British culture.More >>

  • Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller designs Markle's sleek dress

    Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller designs Markle's sleek dress

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:53:14 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:04:00 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP). Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.(Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP). Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    British designer Clare Waight Keller is behind the silk boat-necked gown worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the flower-bedecked nave of St. George's Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry.More >>
    British designer Clare Waight Keller is behind the silk boat-necked gown worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the flower-bedecked nave of St. George's Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry.More >>

  • Cannes festival set to choose winner of the 2018 Palme d'Or

    Cannes festival set to choose winner of the 2018 Palme d'Or

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-05-19 15:31:37 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:03:51 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Actress Rossy de Palma, from left, director Terry Gilliam and actor Sergi Lopez pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Actress Rossy de Palma, from left, director Terry Gilliam and actor Sergi Lopez pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes...
    Cannes festival set to choose winner of the 2018 Palme d'Or among 21 films.More >>
    Cannes festival set to choose winner of the 2018 Palme d'Or among 21 films.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly