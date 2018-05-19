Baffert, Justify hope to shine at potentially wet Preakness - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Baffert, Justify hope to shine at potentially wet Preakness

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Kentucky Derby winner Justify is washed outside a barn, Friday, May 18, 2018, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is schedule for Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Kentucky Derby winner Justify is washed outside a barn, Friday, May 18, 2018, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is schedule for Saturday.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be chasing history, and Justify hopes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in what is shaping up to be a soggy Preakness.

Baffert saddled Justify in a Kentucky Derby victory on a wet track two weeks ago, and the duo is looking for a repeat performance Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

Weather forecasters are calling for rain much of the day. If the weather doesn't influence the race - Justify is the heavy favorite - it most certainly could have an impact on attendance after the event drew a record 140,327 in 2017.

Baffert is seeking his seventh Preakness victory, which would tie R.W. Walden for most by a trainer in the history of the race, which was first run in 1873. Baffert is 5 for 5 at the Preakness after winning the Derby on May 5.

Justify also has a nice streak going. The chestnut colt has won all four of his career races, including the Derby by 2 1/2 lengths.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Clooneys, Beckhams arrive for royal wedding

    The Latest: Clooneys, Beckhams arrive for royal wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-05-19 07:20:42 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-05-19 10:11:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Royal fans waiting at the barriers cheer ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Royal fans waiting at the barriers cheer ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after camping overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.More >>
    Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after camping overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.More >>

  • Lovato has concert activities for mental health awareness

    Lovato has concert activities for mental health awareness

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:42:15 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-05-19 10:11:33 GMT
    (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", in New York. Lovato, who lives with a bipolar disorder and is a mental health advocate, h...(Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", in New York. Lovato, who lives with a bipolar disorder and is a mental health advocate, h...
    Demi Lovato has used her pre-concert activities to promote mental health.More >>
    Demi Lovato has used her pre-concert activities to promote mental health.More >>

  • '13 Reasons Why' premiere canceled after Texas shooting

    '13 Reasons Why' premiere canceled after Texas shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:10:27 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-05-19 10:11:29 GMT
    (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP). This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of...(Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP). This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of...
    Netflix has canceled the premiere party of its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why" because of Friday's school shooting near Houston.More >>
    Netflix has canceled the premiere party of its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why" because of Friday's school shooting near Houston.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly