Flash flooding washes out Richmond roadways, downs trees

Flooding and high winds knocked down trees and blocked roads in Richmond on Friday.
With rain sweeping across much of Central Virginia for days, many places were left flooded from the sheer amount of water dumped on the greater Richmond area.
Friday morning on Patterson Avenue in Henrico, a car was abandoned as water from deep run creek spilled out into the road ways. The water subsided late Friday afternoon.
At one point, police limited traffic to one lane while monitoring the river levels, before traffic eventually returned to normal.
Traffic slowed at the Huguenot and Chippenham interchange Friday evening, as crews inspected the bridge. Officials say water was causing erosion underneath it - but they were able to isolate the water and stabilize the bridge.
It wasn't just rain causing damage around the River City. A tree that used to be in front of a home on Monument Avenue came crashing down - the ground became so soaked with rain that the tree literally buckled underneath its own weight, uprooting part of a sidewalk and taking out a street light along with some power lines.
This section of Monument Avenue was blocked off, with no official word as to when crews will be able to clear the road.
