Roads, bridges damaged in Hanover by flooding

One person had the road collapse from right underneath his truck. (Source: Michelle McEwan)

People in Hanover County are being urged to avoid certain areas as high water and buckling roads continue to pose driving dangers.

Signs advise of hazardous road conditions. At one point Friday, downed power lines closed Rural Point Road. That has since been cleaned up and re-opened, yet still quite a few roads are off limits.

MORE: Flooding in Central Virginia leads to car rescues, closed roads

It's amazing what heavy rain can do. Roadways ripped apart in Hanover County, on West Patrick Henry Road and Route 30 near the Caroline line.

"Making sure if everyone's okay, seeing if anyone's gotten stuck or anything," said Chris Smith.

Smith and his dog Bo were out surveying the damage.

"Definitely not safe to cross anymore," said Smith.

Even a truck stuck in a stream.

"I've never seen it this high. It's been a good 5 or 6 foot lower than this typically," said Smith.

It wasn't the only problem on Horse Shoe Bridge Road.

"The police came and pulled a woman and two children out of the car this morning, first thing," said Greg Ray, who lives on this street. "I haven't seen it like this before, I have to admit."

One person had the road collapse from right underneath his truck. Luckily, he wasn't injured.

"Road closed now" signs are in place to keep drivers away from these conditions.

"It's crazy. There's a detour because of the bridge over there," said driver Esmeralda Palacios. "We didn't know the road was closed. Now we're just standing here."

Not just waiting to be re-routed, but also for Mother Nature to slow down.

"I need it to stop...We're going to be flooded soon. We're going to be flooded out of Virginia," said Palacios.

