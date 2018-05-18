Northam signs bill to boost businesses in poorer areas

The governor signs a bill into law that would give businesses a boost for setting up shop in poorer areas.

There was quite a crowd at the Petersburg Public Library, despite the bad weather. Several groups representing Central Virginia were on hand for the bill signing.

"I believe that today's signing is just the beginning of the work that we will do to strengthen our areas that are in great need and face many challenges, but opportunities," said Del. Lashrecse Aird / D-63rd District.

Governor Ralph Northam says this bill is designed to push employers to "think outside the box" to help bring jobs to areas that need them most.

"We need to think of ways, of things, that we can do to make all of the economy in Virginia strong," said Northam.

This bill passed during the General Assembly this year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12