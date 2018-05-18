In Gee Chun leads LPGA Tour's rainy Kingsmill Championship

(Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP). Nasa Hataoka watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018.

(John Sudbrink/The Daily Press via AP). In Gee Chun hits her second shot on the 11th fairway during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018.

(John Sudbrink/The Daily Press via AP). Austin Ernst hits to the ninth green during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - In Gee Chun shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship.

Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell overnight on Kingsmill Resort's River Course, delaying the start of play an hour. Storms developed again in the afternoon and play was suspended for more than hour, then finally called for day at 7:25 p.m.

Chun played in the morning. The South Korean star had six birdies and a bogey to get to 11-under 131.

"I felt good," Chun said. "I could see the putting lines very well today."

Chun's two victories came in major championships in the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and 2016 The Evian Championship.

"I really like this course," Chun said. "I always happy to play here and see all the good people from here. Everything was very comfy. Everything is very comfy."

Austin Ernst (65) and Nasa Hataoka (66) were a stroke back after bogey-free rounds.

"Just really solid," Ernst said. "Hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and then my speed was really good, so I never really had to work too hard all day."

Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Angel Yin (66) were 9 under, and Megan Khang (67) was in at 8 under. Jessica Korda also was 8 under with four holes to play.

"Every year here is just like all weather pretty bad," Jutanugarn said. "Just keep changing."

Canada's Brooke Henderson had a 65 to get to 7 under.

"It was a great day," Henderson said. "I'm happy to move up the leaderboard as much as I did today."

Defending champion Lexi Thompson (69) and three-time winner Cristie Kerr (68) were 3 under.

