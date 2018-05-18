In Gee Chun leads LPGA Tour's rainy Kingsmill Championship - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In Gee Chun leads LPGA Tour's rainy Kingsmill Championship

(John Sudbrink/The Daily Press via AP). Austin Ernst hits to the ninth green during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018. (John Sudbrink/The Daily Press via AP). Austin Ernst hits to the ninth green during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018.
(John Sudbrink/The Daily Press via AP). In Gee Chun hits her second shot on the 11th fairway during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018. (John Sudbrink/The Daily Press via AP). In Gee Chun hits her second shot on the 11th fairway during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018.
(Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP). Nasa Hataoka watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018. (Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP). Nasa Hataoka watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, May 18, 2018.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - In Gee Chun shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship.

Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell overnight on Kingsmill Resort's River Course, delaying the start of play an hour. Storms developed again in the afternoon and play was suspended for more than hour, then finally called for day at 7:25 p.m.

Chun played in the morning. The South Korean star had six birdies and a bogey to get to 11-under 131.

"I felt good," Chun said. "I could see the putting lines very well today."

Chun's two victories came in major championships in the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and 2016 The Evian Championship.

"I really like this course," Chun said. "I always happy to play here and see all the good people from here. Everything was very comfy. Everything is very comfy."

Austin Ernst (65) and Nasa Hataoka (66) were a stroke back after bogey-free rounds.

"Just really solid," Ernst said. "Hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and then my speed was really good, so I never really had to work too hard all day."

Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Angel Yin (66) were 9 under, and Megan Khang (67) was in at 8 under. Jessica Korda also was 8 under with four holes to play.

"Every year here is just like all weather pretty bad," Jutanugarn said. "Just keep changing."

Canada's Brooke Henderson had a 65 to get to 7 under.

"It was a great day," Henderson said. "I'm happy to move up the leaderboard as much as I did today."

Defending champion Lexi Thompson (69) and three-time winner Cristie Kerr (68) were 3 under.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:19:45 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:45:12 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.More >>

  • The Latest: Windsor Castle sees final prep for royal wedding

    The Latest: Windsor Castle sees final prep for royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:10:11 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:44:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>

  • Paramount costume exhibit in Ohio satisfies 'new nostalgia'

    Paramount costume exhibit in Ohio satisfies 'new nostalgia'

    Friday, May 18 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:00:44 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:42:02 GMT
    Museumgoers in Ohio are getting a rare opportunity to view more than 40 costumes linked to some of Paramount Pictures' most memorable characters, including "Forrest Gump's" Jenny and "Star Trek's" Captain Kirk.More >>
    Museumgoers in Ohio are getting a rare opportunity to view more than 40 costumes linked to some of Paramount Pictures' most memorable characters, including "Forrest Gump's" Jenny and "Star Trek's" Captain Kirk.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly