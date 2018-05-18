In Gee Chun leads LPGA Tour's rainy Kingsmill Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - In Gee Chun shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship.
Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell overnight, delaying the start of play an hour. Storms developed again in the afternoon and play was suspended for more than hour, then finally called for day at 7:25 p.m.
Chun played in the morning The South Korean star had six birdies and a bogey to get to 11-under 131.
Austin Ernst (65) and Nasa Hataoka (66) were a stroke back. Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Angel Yin (66) were 9 under, and Megan Khang (67) was in at 8 under. Jessica Korda also was 8 under with four holes to play.
