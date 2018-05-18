TX school shooting victims: Pakistani exchange student, junior art student among victims

(RNN) – Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, is one of the student victims in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
A gunman killed at least 10 and wounded another 10 in the shooting.
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sheikh’s death in a series of tweets.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” Pakistani ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said.
KHOU in Houston confirmed other student victims, speaking to their family members.
The sister of Chris Stone, a junior, told the station he was killed in the art class where the shooting began. And the station confirmed with family that Angelique Ramirez was one of the victims.
Another victim has been identified by people in Santa Fe as Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher.
A local dance studio, TNT Dance Xplosion, where her daughter had been a member, posted on Facebook: “Ms. Ann has passed away as a result of today’s tragic events. She was an amazing mom and an adored substitute who was loved by all.”
Family members told the Associated Press that another substitute teacher, Cynthia Tisdale, was also a victim.
"She was wonderful. She was just so loving,” said her niece, Leia Olinde, 25. “I’ve never met a woman who loved her family so much.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.