TX school shooting victims: Pakistani exchange student, junior art student among victims

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed 10 and wounded 10 at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis' Facebook page was removed from the website on Friday. (Source: CNN)

Texas high school shooter: What we know so far

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A gunman killed 10 people in a school shooting in Texas on Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, is one of the student victims in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

A gunman killed at least 10 and wounded another 10 in the shooting.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sheikh’s death in a series of tweets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” Pakistani ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said.

KHOU in Houston confirmed other student victims, speaking to their family members.

The sister of Chris Stone, a junior, told the station he was killed in the art class where the shooting began. And the station confirmed with family that Angelique Ramirez was one of the victims.

Family members confirm to me Chris Stone was one of the victims of today’s awful shooting. No family deserves the amount of pain they are experiencing. My heart is broken. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Q1hedqcAr2 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) May 19, 2018

Another victim has been identified by people in Santa Fe as Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher.

A local dance studio, TNT Dance Xplosion, where her daughter had been a member, posted on Facebook: “Ms. Ann has passed away as a result of today’s tragic events. She was an amazing mom and an adored substitute who was loved by all.”

Family members told the Associated Press that another substitute teacher, Cynthia Tisdale, was also a victim.

"She was wonderful. She was just so loving,” said her niece, Leia Olinde, 25. “I’ve never met a woman who loved her family so much.”

