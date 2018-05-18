Leishman sets 36-hole Nelson record, keeps Spieth 8 behind - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Leishman sets 36-hole Nelson record, keeps Spieth 8 behind

(Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Marc Leishman watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Marc Leishman watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018.
(Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Jordan Spieth reacts after hitting a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Jordan Spieth reacts after hitting a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018.
(Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Adam Scott hits his second shot on the 18th fairway during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Adam Scott hits his second shot on the 18th fairway during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018.
(Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas, Friday, May 18, 2018.

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Marc Leishman followed the best round of his PGA Tour career with a 5-under 66 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday, breaking the 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

The Australian was at 15-under 127 for a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise, the 21-year-old rookie who shot a bogey-free 63 at the new links-style Trinity Forest course.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth matched Leishman's 66 to remain eight shots back.

Leishman opened with a 61 in Trinity Forest's debut after the Nelson spent 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons. The par-70 course in suburban Irving is where Woods twice shot the previous record of 12-under 128, along with four others. Wise matched the 128 and was 14 under.

Brian Gay tied the best round of his tour career with a 62 and was two shots behind Leishman at 13 under.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

