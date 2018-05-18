Mayor Stoney drops in on live TV to surprise Sabrina Squire

As NBC12 gets ready to say good-bye to Sabrina Squire, we had a surprise in store for her on Friday evening - a visit from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Stoney dropped by to recognize Sabrina in a proclamation for her nearly 40 years in the broadcasting business, as well as her achievements and impact on the community.

"Our citizens will forever be grateful for the remarkable job you've done for us," Stoney said.

Current, former NBC12 staff celebrate Sabrina Squire

"My hometown ... there is no better place," an emotional Squire said.

WATCH THE MOMENT OF SURPRISE:

