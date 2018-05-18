Officials: Prison inmate killed in cell-fight

A prisoner died at the hospital after officials say he was attacked by another inmate. (Source: RNN)

A prisoner died at the hospital after officials say the 55-year-old was attacked by another inmate.

The attack happened at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap on Friday. The inmate was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m.

The inmate was serving a life sentence, plus 207 years for multiple robbery convictions, larceny, assault and battery, carjacking, kidnap/abduction, among other charges.

The Virginia Department of Corrections will release his name once they notify his family.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12