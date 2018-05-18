Charlottesville SPCA raises more than $5K to care for 18 strays

A puppy was dropped off at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. (Source: WVIR)

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA raised more than $5,000 after someone dropped off 18 strays between late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Click here if you would like to help.

When staff members arrived at work, they found a mixture of dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies, but they were unable to determine where the animals came from and why they were left there overnight.

The animals range from eight-week-old puppies to five-year-old dogs. Unfortunately, the animals are in "terrible shape and will require extensive medical care and treatment," according to the SPCA.

"Upon their initial exam, it was noted that these animals suffer from overgrown nails, flea infestations, internal parasites, demodex mange, heart murmurs, and are underweight," the SPCA told NBC affiliate WVIR.

The organization also took in three more dogs on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12