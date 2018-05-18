What were the top baby names in Virginia in 2017?

If you or anyone in your family is looking for a baby name, you'll want to make sure they see this!
Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2017, but did they make the cut in the Commonwealth?
Click play below to check out the top girls' names:
And click play below to check out the boys' names in Virginia last year:
If you're curious about the top names in the U.S. last year, check out the Social Security's video below:
Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.More >>
Old Otterdale Road is flooded in both directions; one area of the road that is very low-lying is completely submerged in water.More >>
Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.More >>
As NBC12 gets ready to say good-bye to Sabrina Squire, we had a surprise in store for her on Friday evening - a visit from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.More >>
A prisoner died at the hospital after officials say the 55-year-old was attacked by another inmate.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
Law enforcement officials have identified the person in custody in a Texas school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Associated Press reports.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
The couple says there were no signs of forced entry and the doors were locked, so they worry the suspect may have been watching them or knows them personally.More >>
Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.More >>
