Businesses, neighborhoods impacted by flooding

Many areas around the region are flooded after days of rain.

Old Otterdale Road is flooded in both directions; one area of the road that is very low-lying is completely submerged in water.

Canterbury Shopping Center off Patterson Avenue is without power, including 'Tony's Hair.'

Erin O'Brien has worked at the salon for 15 years. She got to work around 8:45 Friday morning.

"All the road was closed, so we had to go a lot of different directions and move cop barricades to get in," O'Brien said. "There was a frog on the door handle and then I came in and there were no lights. This is not the first time without power."

The business stayed open anyway; the employees worked in the dark.

"Scissors still work," O'Brien said.

O'Brien says it appears Chez Max and West End Dance Academy at the end of the strip mall may have water damage too. No one was at either business while NBC12 was on site.

O'Brien now fears with the continued rain, they'll be dealing with more than power outages, but flooding too.

"The water in the back, there is a swamp that connects to a creek, and that water is already very elevated and it will totally flood," O'Brien said.

Gaskins Place strip mall in Henrico wasn't impacted by the flooding but the parking lot in the back was saturated with water. The flooding submerged a dumpster and several cars.

Kurt Butler was headed to Liberty Coin at the "Gaskins Place" strip mall to pick up an order. He was shocked at what he drove up to.

"The place I usually park is under what looks like a foot, foot-and-a-half of water," Butler said.

