Businesses, neighborhoods impacted by flooding

Old Otterdale Road is flooded in both directions; one area of the road that is very low-lying is completely submerged in water.More >>
A woman was rescued from her car as water quickly flooded it on Gayton Road near Monmouth around 6 a.m. Friday.More >>
A sports complex on Greenwood Road that opened this February is being named Glover Park in honor of Richard Glover.More >>
Police are reviewing video of a thief rummaging through people's unlocked cars Tuesday morning, as more than a dozen larcenies have been reported in Henrico County.More >>
Henrico Public Schools is asking for feedback on what they should do with the new $20 million Brookland Elementary School being built next to Elizabeth Holladay Elementary on Galaxie Road in the Brookland District.More >>