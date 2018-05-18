Officers search for suspect accused of breaking into 2 stores

Richmond police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into two stores on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a store around 5:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a report of a burglar alarm. A man was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by kicking the glass door, and he was also seen opening up a drawer. Police say it did not appear anything was taken.

While officers were on the scene, they heard glass the sound of breaking from another store also located in the same block. When officers arrived, the front glass door was shattered. Police say it appears the suspect stole some change.

According to police, the suspect ran from the store and was last seen running from the parking lot toward Gravel Hill Road. He is described as a black man with a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a gray head cover, a dark blue t-shirt, dark pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information about the suspect's identity is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

