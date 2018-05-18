Washed out roads, flooding leaves Hanover Co. homeowners stuck for few hours

Officers responded to a store around 5:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a report of a burglar alarm.More >>
Severe flooding from the amount of rain over the last few days has caused roads in Hanover County to washout and close.More >>
A woman was rescued from her car as water quickly flooded it on Gayton Road near Monmouth around 6 a.m. Friday.More >>
Henrico fire officials say water is 3 feet high in some places of the West End, and water is moving into yards and near homes.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
The man said when he saw the news of the shooting his thought was to “get to the school, make America great again.”More >>
Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He went to his car and got an umbrella to provide shade.More >>
Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.More >>
