Think before you start partaking in Facebook surveys, quizzes

If you spend any time on Facebook, you will find harmless looking surveys or quizzes on friends' walls. But before you answer, think twice.

Your friend shared a cute meme, asking "What was your first car?"

People weigh in and you're tempted to, but that impulse could get you into trouble. The problem with many of these quizzes is that the answers people provide can also be used to answer security questions on retail websites and accounts.

"What was your first car? What was the name of your first pet?" Both are common security questions.

So, say you answer truthfully and then move on. Your answer will live on that post indefinitely, and if a scammer sees it, they can then try that information on bank or credit card websites.

Cambridge Analytica mined personal information from more than 50 million Facebook users using harmless-looking quizzes. They are far from the first to do it.

The safest move is to just avoid those quizzes altogether, and if you haven't checked the privacy settings on your Facebook account lately, now is the time.

