James Davison walks away from practice crash at Indy

James Davison walks away from practice crash at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IndyCar driver James Davison climbed out of his car after crashing hard during Indianapolis 500 practice.

The Australian driver was trying to find speed on Friday when he was exiting the second turn and started to spin. The car slid up the track and into the wall.

Davison is one of 35 drivers attempting to qualify for the traditional 33-car starting grid.

Qualifying will be held Saturday and Sunday. The race will be held on May 27.



