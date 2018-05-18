Dave Matthews Band officially kicks out violinist after sexual misconduct allegations

One Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) graduate received the surprise of a lifetime on her graduation day.More >>
One Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) graduate received the surprise of a lifetime on her graduation day.More >>
"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on WednesdayMore >>
"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on WednesdayMore >>
Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.More >>
Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.More >>
Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is no longer a member of the band after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former member of another band, Crystal Garden.More >>
Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is no longer a member of the band after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former member of another band, Crystal Garden.More >>
Dale L. Williams, 30, was driving a silver Kia Optima in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. when his car ran off the road, spun and struck a tree.More >>
Dale L. Williams, 30, was driving a silver Kia Optima in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. when his car ran off the road, spun and struck a tree.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The suspect is a student at the school. Another person of interest has been taken into custody as well.More >>
The suspect is a student at the school. Another person of interest has been taken into custody as well.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He went to his car and got an umbrella to provide shade.More >>
Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He went to his car and got an umbrella to provide shade.More >>
Reports say that at least eight people have been killed at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston, ABC13 Houston reports. The assistant principal said the shooter has been arrested and secured.More >>
Reports say that at least eight people have been killed at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston, ABC13 Houston reports. The assistant principal said the shooter has been arrested and secured.More >>
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.More >>
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.More >>