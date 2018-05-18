Dave Matthews Band officially kicks out violinist after sexual misconduct allegations

"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on Wednesday

Have you "herd" the news about the cows wandering onto a Chesterfield road. (Source: viewer video)

One Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) graduate received the surprise of a lifetime on her graduation day.

Boyd Tinsley announced in February he was taking a break from the band. (Source: NBC12)

Dave Matthews Band (DMB) violinist Boyd Tinsley is no longer a member of the band after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former member of another band, Crystal Garden.

Seattle-based trumpet player James Frost-Winn, 28, accused Tinsley, 54, of making unwanted sexual advances during the time the two had known each other.

Frost-Winn, 28, filed a suit seeking $9 million in damages.

According to MSN, the two met in 2007 when Frost-Winn was a homeless teenager. The two bonded over their love of music.

DMB, which originated in Charlottesville in the early 1990s, said in a statement that "though Boyd is no longer a member of the band, we are shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them."

Tinsley announced on Twitter in February that he need to "take a break from the band and touring to focus on my family and my health."

I need to take a break from the band & touring 2 focus on my family & my health 4 a while. I will miss you guys & my brothers in the band but I’m somewhat worn out & need 2 spend more time with my family & 2 bring more balance to my life. Thanks 4 ur Love. #peaceandLoVE — Boyd Tinsley (@bt_dmb) February 3, 2018

Band leader Dave Matthews recently told Vulture that he would miss Tinsley on this year's tour, which starts Friday night, but "I can’t say, 'I can’t wait till he comes back,' because I don’t know what’s going to happen. But right now being away is better for him. Nobody is happy about this situation."

The interview in Vulture was published on Monday, several days before the allegations against Tinsley came out.

"We're happy he can figure some stuff out," Matthews said. "I hope he does."

Tinsley joined the Dave Matthews Band back in 1992.

