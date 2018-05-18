Flooding cancels prom, other events around Central Virginia

Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.More >>
Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.More >>
Dale L. Williams, 30, was driving a silver Kia Optima in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. when his car ran off the road, spun and struck a tree.More >>
Dale L. Williams, 30, was driving a silver Kia Optima in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. when his car ran off the road, spun and struck a tree.More >>
The cubs - one male and two female - were born April 2 to Xonga, a first-time mother. The zoo said all four lions are in good health.More >>
The cubs - one male and two female - were born April 2 to Xonga, a first-time mother. The zoo said all four lions are in good health.More >>
Law enforcement came together in Chesterfield on Thursday to honor their fallen officers. The wreath laying ceremony was a part of National Police Week.More >>
Law enforcement came together in Chesterfield on Thursday to honor their fallen officers. The wreath laying ceremony was a part of National Police Week.More >>
Five people are safe, but their home suffered significant damage after a lighting strike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a woman was trapped in high water after a crash in Woodlake.More >>
Five people are safe, but their home suffered significant damage after a lighting strike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a woman was trapped in high water after a crash in Woodlake.More >>