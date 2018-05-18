Flooding cancels prom, other events around Central Virginia

Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.

The prom will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The John Marshall Ballrooms.

"We understand the inconvenience this causes, but sincerely appreciate your understanding/support of our efforts to make sure our students have a safe evening," Chesterfield Schools tweeted.

The school's prom was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition, all after-school activities scheduled for Friday afternoon or evening have been canceled. Chesterfield County Public Schools have issued a 2-hour dismissal.

Also, Kings Dominion canceled the Taste of Virginia events scheduled for Friday evening. However, the park will still be open until 8 p.m.

