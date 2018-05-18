Life insurance and why to consider it

The dog will be up for adoption in a few days.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department have identified Sunday's drowning victims at Chesterfield Village Apartments as Cah’lik Brown, 6, and Christina Awosina, 23.More >>
Residents along Newhaven Drive say the Richmond Public Works Department has failed to repair their road properly after multiple calls and multiple trips.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz called the situation a "performance crime," asking for lawmakers to step in to help make changes - to possibly prevent another hoax.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
Police say the parents had gotten into an argument, leading the boyfriend to get out of the car with the baby before the alleged attack.More >>
The father is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as well as a child endangerment charge.More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Savannah Fire is investigating an overnight fire at an apartment home on Graydon Street that killed one child and injured four others.More >>
A United States Army general has died, according to officials at Shaw Air Force Base.More >>
A flash flood emergency and mandatory evacuation was issued for all residents living below Lake Tahoma in McDowell County at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
