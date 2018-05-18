Paint cans, propane tanks should not be in your garage

Extreme temperatures are bad for the paint, and the cans can rust faster. (Source: Pixabay)

If you've seen your neighbor's neatly organized garage and want to get your looking the same, here's some tips to make sure you aren't keeping the wrong things in there.

Leftover paint cans from remodeling projects shouldn't be kept in the garage. The extreme temperatures they can experience in there aren't good for the paint. The cans themselves will also rust faster when sitting on a concrete floor.

Don't put wooden furniture in a garage, either. Wood is effected by changed in humidity, which can cause cracks that are tough to repair.

It's better to store furniture in a place where temperatures are constant, such as an attic or basement.

Propane tanks are not safe stored in garages. Tanks should be placed outside in a dry, open, well-ventilated area.

Also, a lot of families keep a second refrigerator in the garage. But when it's placed outside, it has to work harder to keep the inside cool, which is raising your electricity bill.

