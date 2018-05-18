The Latest: House defeats farm bill as conservatives revolt - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: House defeats farm bill as conservatives revolt

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 18, 2018, as the conservative House Freedom Caucus threatens to hold up a final vote on the farm bill. Passage of the farm bill is... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 18, 2018, as the conservative House Freedom Caucus threatens to hold up a final vote on the farm bill. Passage of the farm bill is...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the House food and farm bill (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Conservatives rebuffed on immigration have sunk a bill that combined stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in Republican-leaning farm country.

The 213-198 vote is an embarrassing blow to House GOP leaders, who had hoped to tout its new work requirements for recipients of food stamps. The work initiative polls well with voters, especially those in the GOP political base.

Key conservatives in the rebellious House Freedom Caucus opposed the measure, seeking leverage to obtain a vote on a hard-line immigration plan. Negotiations with GOP leaders Friday morning failed to bear fruit, however, and the measure was defeated.

House Speaker Paul Ryan took steps to call for a revote in the future but it's not clear when the measure might be revived.

__

10:14 a.m.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on a bill that combines stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in Republican-leaning farm country, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The food and farm measure promises greater job training opportunities for recipients of food stamps, a top priority for House leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan. Democrats are strongly opposed, saying the stricter work and job training rules are poorly designed and would drive 2 million people off of food stamps.

Passage is threatened by an unrelated revolt over immigration, with some conservatives threatening to withhold support for the food and farm bill unless they are promised a vote on a hardline immigration plan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • From chicken to condoms, marketers cash in on royal wedding

    From chicken to condoms, marketers cash in on royal wedding

    Friday, May 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:20:18 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:20:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo Marmite jars with the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it are photographed on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandi...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo Marmite jars with the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it are photographed on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandi...
    The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken.More >>
    The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken.More >>

  • Broadcast networks go for milk-and-cookies comfort this fall

    Broadcast networks go for milk-and-cookies comfort this fall

    Friday, May 18 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:00:16 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:20:39 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). This image released by ABC shows Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman in a scene from the comedy series "Roseanne." Expect "Roseanne" to cool it on politics and concentrate on family stories when it returns for the second seaso...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). This image released by ABC shows Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman in a scene from the comedy series "Roseanne." Expect "Roseanne" to cool it on politics and concentrate on family stories when it returns for the second seaso...
    If provocative, psyche-jangling shows like "The Handmaid's Tale" are your taste, head directly to streaming or cable, with network TV focused on comfort-food programs.More >>
    If provocative, psyche-jangling shows like "The Handmaid's Tale" are your taste, head directly to streaming or cable, with network TV focused on comfort-food programs.More >>

  • The Latest: Archbishop: Royal wedding rehearsals "relaxed"

    The Latest: Archbishop: Royal wedding rehearsals "relaxed"

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:10:11 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:16:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday? May 19.
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>
    As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly