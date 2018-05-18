Louisville settles for $4.5 M with ex-AD Jurich over firing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Louisville settles for $4.5 M with ex-AD Jurich over firing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville reached a $4.5 million settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich, who was fired in the wake of a national federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

Jurich disputed his firing on Oct. 18 for cause after nearly 20 years as AD and had considered suing the school. The University of Louisville Athletic Association and Board of Trustees on Friday approved the settlement. Jurich's employment ended "without cause" as a result of his resignation, also described in the settlement as "retirement."

He'll also receive another $2.6 million in accrued employment benefits, along with home game tickets and parking for Louisville football and basketball for 20 years.

An audit of the University of Louisville Foundation released last June showed that Jurich averaged annual compensation of more than $2.76 million from 2010-16, including more than $5.35 million in 2016.

Then-Interim President Greg Postel had placed Jurich on paid administrative leave in September after the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in the investigation. Trustees voted 10-3 to fire Jurich, two days after the ULAA unanimously fired Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The former AD said in a joint statement he "spent the better part of my career" working with dedicated athletes, coaches and staff to elevate Louisville. He added, "I am proud of what we accomplished, which is well documented."

Jurich's legal team had stressed the ex-AD did nothing illegal, nor violated NCAA rules.

Trustee chairman J. David Grissom said in the statement that "Everyone is pleased that this matter has been successfully resolved. All parties can move forward to begin the next chapter."

Jurich played a major role in Louisville's success on the field and how the school handled issues off it. He led the school's 2014 entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference and oversaw numerous program and facility upgrades, including a $63 million expansion of the football stadium due for completion by fall.

He also hired several successful coaches including Pitino, who guided the Cardinals to the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship. Louisville ultimately vacated that title in February as part of NCAA penalties for a sex scandal following an escort's book allegations that former basketball staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers to strip and have sex with players and recruits.

Pitino has filed a $38.7 million federal lawsuit against Louisville, alleging breach of contract.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Former Playboy centerfold apparently jumps to death with son

    Former Playboy centerfold apparently jumps to death with son

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:41:25 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:43:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Reporters compare notes as a police officer carries a metal barricade to set up a pen for journalists outside the Gotham Hotel, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Police say a woman apparently jumped with her son from a window...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Reporters compare notes as a police officer carries a metal barricade to set up a pen for journalists outside the Gotham Hotel, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Police say a woman apparently jumped with her son from a window...
    Law enforcement officials: Former Playboy centerfold model who was involved in a custody battle apparently jumped with her 7-year-old son from a hotel in midtown Manhattan and both died.More >>
    Law enforcement officials: Former Playboy centerfold model who was involved in a custody battle apparently jumped with her 7-year-old son from a hotel in midtown Manhattan and both died.More >>

  • Alicia Keys among readers for audio edition of 'Rebel Girls'

    Alicia Keys among readers for audio edition of 'Rebel Girls'

    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:40:36 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:43:11 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Alicia Keys at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on a Jan. 28, 2018,left, and jazz singer Nina Simone in London on Dec. 5, 1968. Keys is among the readers for an audio edition of “Good Night Stories for ...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Alicia Keys at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on a Jan. 28, 2018,left, and jazz singer Nina Simone in London on Dec. 5, 1968. Keys is among the readers for an audio edition of “Good Night Stories for ...
    Alicia Keys and Ashley Judd are among the readers for an audio edition of 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls' and 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2'.More >>
    Alicia Keys and Ashley Judd are among the readers for an audio edition of 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls' and 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2'.More >>

  • Stars raise millions at Cannes edition of AIDS charity gala

    Stars raise millions at Cannes edition of AIDS charity gala

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:30:12 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:43:08 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Actress Michelle Rodriguez poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Actress Michelle Rodriguez poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern ...
    Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film Festival.More >>
    Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film Festival.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly