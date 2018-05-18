Viviani wins 13th stage for 3rd win, Yates keeps Giro lead

(Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Britain's Chris Froome, right, and Netherland's Tom Dumoulin prepare to start the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling race from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, Italy, Friday, May 18, 2018.

(Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Netherlands' Tom Domoulin prepares to start the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling race from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, Italy, Friday, May 18, 2018.

(Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Britain's Simon Yates waves prior to the start of the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling race from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, Italy, Friday, May 18, 2018.

NERVESA DELLA BATTAGLIA, Italy (AP) - Elia Viviani made it a hat trick of wins in the Giro d'Italia on the 13th stage while Simon Yates remained in the overall lead on Friday as the race prepares to head into the mountains.

Viviani won a bunch sprint at the end of the mainly flat 180-kilometer (112-mile) leg from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia for his first victory in Italy after two wins in Israel at the start.

Sam Bennett, who was also seeking a third victory, was second, just ahead of Danny van Poppel.

The general classification was unchanged as Yates retained his 47-second advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

Thibaut Pinot is third, 1:04 behind the British cyclist.

The stage was meant to be a relatively easy one before the race hits the mountains this weekend and so it proved.

There was an early breakaway of five riders, who swiftly built a lead of 3 1/2 minutes.

The peloton picked up the pace as they headed into Nervesa della Battaglia and crossed the finish line for the first time less than a minute behind the escapees ahead of the 30-kilometer finishing circuit.

The gap was down to 22 seconds at the top of the Montello climb, shortly before the finish, and the catch was made with just over six kilometers remaining.

Viviani was set up perfectly by his Quick-Step Floors team and he showed his skills to surge through a gap and past Sacha Modolo, punching the air as he crossed the line.

The Giro heats up again on Saturday with a climb up Monte Zoncolan at the end of a 186-kilometer route from San Vito al Tagliamento. There are four other categorized climbs before the final, iconic ascent.

There is another grueling leg through the Dolomite Range on Sunday, followed by the Giro's third and final rest day.

The 21-stage race ends in Rome on May 27.

